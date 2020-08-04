SALEM — When Salem State University reopens this month, there will be widespread testing of faculty and students for COVID-19, routine symptom check-ins, overhauls to dorm life and a plan to adapt when the need arrives.
The strategy is outlined in a 56-page "practical guide to navigate campus this fall" recently released by the university. It reflects efforts that demanded $1.5 million in extra spending for self-swab tests, Plexiglas shield installations where students tend to gather and more.
But as the university's next Viking class prepares to move in starting Aug. 27, there's a sense that the college community — or any institution dealing in classroom instruction — needs to expect the unexpected.
"Every campus is different, and you have to create a plan that works for your campus," said university President John Keenan. "We all have a plan, but we also have a plan to change our plan. Flexibility will be critical going into the fall."
Schools and colleges statewide have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. Students finished out the academic year through web-based classes. Since then, schools have been preparing for what reopening for the fall would look like.
Salem State has seen a drop in enrollment, with 34 fewer new students this semester than in the fall of 2019. Overall, the total student population is dropping 390 students, from 5,285 to 4,895. That said, the university is exceeding "what was our best-case scenario for projections post-COVID," Keenan said.
At Salem State, residence halls will operate at 50% capacity. Keenan said each student living in campus housing will have a single bedroom and no roommates. About a third of all classes will be held in person — particularly those with labs and other in-person needs. The rest will be remote-only.
"It isn't a new thing. We've had several (online) classes that have had that modality for some time," Keenan said. "This is an expansion of that, but we did some additional professional development this summer to make sure those classes are as robust as they can be this fall."
That said, the university is expecting the virus to cause another shutdown this fall. The plans help prepare for that, according to Keenan.
"As we talked about planning for the inevitable, one of the reasons we made single rooms (the norm for all campus-housed students) is because, ideally, students would be able to remain on campus even if we go fully remote," Keenan said. "That's part of why we're doing those single rooms, so we can dial it back and go fully remote. That's what Harvard is doing — they have people on campus but fully remote classes."
Testing a campus
Widespread COVID-19 testing on campus is covered through a contract Salem State recently inked with the Broad Institute in Cambridge, which will provide the university with self-administered swab tests at a rate of $25 each. They're completely free for those taking them. The system will launch on Tuesday, Aug. 25 — two days before move-in begins.
When a student arrives to move in, their first stop will be a health and safety tent, where they will be offered a test, according to Keenan. The university will also have students using CoVerified, a mobile app designed to track and monitor symptoms each day.
Students and faculty on campus will also have access to tests every two weeks, according to Keenan. Commuter students, meanwhile, will be connected with organizations in their hometowns that offer testing should they need one.
In the event that a student tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19, the university needs to protect the person's privacy. To that end, "we'll reach out to faculty directly, saying 'this student is dealing with a public health issue. They won't be in class for a certain amount of time,'" Keenan said. Further work will be done to find ways to allow the student to do classwork remotely or extend deadlines for in-person work if it can't go remote.
"We're really balancing everybody's privacy with communicating what we need to communicate with the public health concerns on campus," Keenan said. "We'll advocate for any individual who needs our support, but we'll only share information that someone needs to know."
While this is all new territory, Salem State has been able to test the plan. About 100 students and eight faculty have been working on campus through six in-person summer courses in nursing, geology, chemistry and more, said Elisa Castillo, assistant dean of students for wellness. The classes started July 6.
"We were very careful to train all the faculty before going into the classroom," she said. "We distributed masks, set up signage, cleaned and updated the facilities and also made sure if anybody had any concerns about their health, we could address those very quickly."
But there's one more impact the university faces under COVID-19: the convenience of a worldwide pandemic playing out at the same time as nursing and health care-related courses.
"We've actually seen faculty integrate this into their curriculum, not just in the nursing program but our healthcare studies program as well," said Gene Labonte, assistant vice president for public safety and risk management, and chief of campus police. "It's a great opportunity too. If you can take advantage of something in this whole pandemic, there's something you can definitely do, because you can speak to it — you're living in it."
