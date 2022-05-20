SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and GroundSwell Surf Café have teamed up for the Salisbury Beach Clean-up Days from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Beach Center. Rain date is Sunday, May 22. Meet at GroundSwell Surf Café, 25 Broadway, Salisbury Beach Center. Gloves and plastic bags will be provided. Volunteers will receive a coupon for a 20% discount valid on cleanup days only at Groundswell Surf Café, ice cream at Joe’s Playland, Salisbury Discount House, and Swell Willey’s Scoops & Sweets.
Future beach clean-up days will be June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20. Rain dates are on Sunday.
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/salisburybeachcleanup/about and sbba.us.
