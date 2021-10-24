SALISBURY -- The beach welcome center and public restroom project should be completed by the end of the year, according to the town manager.
Town Manager Neil Harrington spoke at the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce annual dinner which was held at Wall's Ford and gave an update on the construction work on the $5.2 million beach welcome center and public restroom project Thursday night.
"The project should be done roughly by the holiday season," Harrington said. "It will certainly be ready to open by next spring."
Harrington also said he has put in a request for $60,000 to add two Public Works employees to staff and maintain the welcome center and restrooms.
"It is important for us to make sure that we maintain those facilities," he said. "But I think many of the local merchants will back me up on this by telling you what a huge improvement this project will be over what we have had for the last half a century."
Harrington made a show of backing up in front of the audience Thursday night before giving an update on the current repaving project on Route 1.
The repaving project was brought on after the town completed its $3 million Bridge Road water main project earlier this year.
Dracut-based contractor Defelice Corporation has been responsible for the work on Route 1 and Harrington said the town is not happy with the company.
"I would be the first to admit that the contractor did a horrible job with the temporary road patching after they replaced the water line," Harrington said.
He said Defelice is expected to complete work on the final trench paving over the next four to five weeks.
"This must be up to state standards which means that it must be completely level," Harrington said. "They have what they will do what is called three courses of paving that they have to put in each of the trenches."
The town manager also reminded the crowd that the state is expected to completely repave Route 1 sometime next year.
"It has been a very disruptive project," Harrington said. "The contractor did a good job laying the pipes but they did a horrible job with the patching. We have heard nothing but complaints for the past several months. But, the good news is, that there is light at the end of the tunnel."
