SALISBURY — The beach, small-town values, and the parks and schools were listed among the town’s greatest strengths when the Master Plan Committee held a community meeting Monday night.
The town adopted its last master plan in 2008 and is working on an update with Duxbury-based consultant Barrett Planning Group LLC.
About 25 residents joined Planning Director Lisa Pearson and the committee for a community meeting at Town Hall on Monday night.
Barrett Community Group Planner Tyler Maren said at the meeting that a master plan is typically updated once every 10 years and he and the committee will spend the next few months compiling data.
“We will take a look at the latest census data, mapping, we will do a lot of interviews around town and we sort of say, ‘OK, this is where Salisbury is at,’” Maren said.
The town will be looking at five elements in particular during the master plan update: land use; transportation and circulation; economic development; climate change and sea level rise resiliency; as well as community health.
A vision toward the future is possibly the most important finding to come out of a master plan, according to Maren, who added that it helps set priorities and creates a policy framework for rules and regulations.
“This is a very long-term plan, one of the longest plans that a town will typically do,” he said.
Maren invited those in attendance Monday night to look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that Salisbury either possesses or could face over the next 10 years.
Strengths
North End Boulevard resident Tom Saab said he believes that the beach is the town’s greatest strength, adding, “The more you do for the beach, the more you do for the town.”
“One square mile of the beach pays 43% of the taxes for the entire town, so, without the beach, there is not much of a future for the town,” he said.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott also serves on the committee and said she believes Salisbury’s small-town values and its schools are two of its great assets.
“Everybody is watching out for each other,” she said.
Selectman Chuck Takesian agreed with Saab and Ray-Parrott but added that the town’s location is also convenient for commuters and residents.
Committee member Michael Colburn said he believes the town’s parks are a great strength and Pearson agreed.
“Our kids are raised on these fields, so I feel one of our biggest strengths, by far, is our recreation in the town,” Colburn said.
North End Boulevard resident Lou Marcello said he believes the potential for commercial and economic development is an untapped resource that should be exploited to encourage small businesses to come to town.
“We have got Elm Street, we have got Bridge Road and now Lafayette Road having been rezoned, so many great areas where we can bring in small businesses,” he said.
Lafayette Road resident Dan Welch pointed out that the town’s relatively low property tax rate is another asset.
“If you look at the taxes in West Newbury, Newburyport or any of the other towns around, we really have a very favorable tax rate in this town,” he said.
Salisbury’s tax rate, which is one rate for both commercial and residential, is $11.14 per $1,000 property valuation, per the town’s Assessor’s Office.
Committee member Terry Marengi Jr. said Salisbury Community TV and Media Center is another town strength.
Committee member Susan Pawlisheck agreed with Marengi, saying there is also an opportunity to expand the cable public access station’s ability to stay at the forefront of information and technology.
Pearson told the committee that technology will be touched upon in the master plan update but information technology is not a targeted issue at the moment.
Weaknesses
Marcello advocated for protecting the beach by fixing the public access ways before they become a liability.
Pawlisheck also said beach access is a weakness for Salisbury.
“We have one road in, so the traffic is always an issue. There is one road in, one road out and it floods,” she said.
Pawlisheck also advocated for an expansion of the Hilton Senior Center as a community center but said the lack of an easily walkable downtown area is a deficit.
Road conditions and dilapidated private properties were also mentioned as a weakness Monday night.
The town will host another, virtual, master plan community meeting Thursday night, April 7. More information can be found here: www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/masterplan_open_meetingflyer_002.jpg.
According to Assistant Planner Dan Ruiz, the committee will continue to meet and speak with residents over the next few months and hopes to make recommendations by the end of August.
Another community meeting is also being planned for June.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
