SALISBURY — The process has begun to see if the state will rename Salisbury Beach State Reservation after local World War II veteran Robert “Boots” Chouinard.
Chouinard, 98, has been a frequent contributor to The Daily News’ “As I See It” column and recently set off to retrace his soldier’s steps in Germany.
Selectman Freeman Condon suggested that the town petition the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to rename Salisbury Beach State Reservation after Chouinard during the Board of Selectmen meeting at Town Hall on Monday night.
Chouinard has had an indelible impact on the community for decades, according to Condon, who said, “It would be nice to do this while he can still enjoy the honor.”
“I would love to be part of something to honor him and his legacy,” he said.
Condon added that he was simply exploring the idea Monday night but he was quickly supported by fellow selectmen.
“The man is extraordinary,” Selectman Chuck Takesian said.
Town Manager Neil Harrington asked Condon to provide him with a letter describing why he believes Chouinard deserves such an honor and told board members he would be happy to draft a letter to the state on their behalf.
Harrington added, however, that he was unsure whether it would take an act of the state Legislature or if the town could simply send a letter to Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery to ask what the appropriate steps might be to rename the State Reservation.
Condon pointed to Harold Parker State Forest in Andover and said that his idea is far from unprecedented.
“As a community, we don’t name things after people as a whole,” he said. “But I think this will be a great, great tribute to him.”
Fire victims relief fund
Selectmen also received an update on the town’s fire victims relief fund Monday night.
The town set up the fund for the 36 people displaced by a fast-moving, nine-alarm blaze Jan. 17 that destroyed five buildings, including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel on Central Avenue.
Selectman Wilma McDonald, Condon and Council on Aging Executive Director Liz Pettis comprise the three-member committee dedicated to handling the relief fund that met with landlords, town department heads and social service agencies to best determine how to help the fire victims.
McDonald said Monday that the relief fund has raised roughly $83,000 since it was formed in late January, $80,000 of which has already been dispensed to the 24 affected families.
“Due to all of these generous donations, the town was able to help the fire victims begin the healing process and rise from the ashes,” she said.
Roughly $40,000 was also received in gift certificates from a variety of local businesses, including Market Basket, Marshalls, Walmart and CVS, according to McDonald, who also said Uncle Eddie’s Oceanside Tavern and The Winner’s Circle raised more than $11,000 during separate benefit events of their own.
McDonald said the Institution for Savings came forward with a $10,000 donation that was matched by its board of trustees president, James Ellard.
“We are fortunate to live in an area where neighbors take care of neighbors and everyone looks out for the less fortunate than themselves,” she said. “We could not have done it without you and we thank you.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
