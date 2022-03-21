SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen had plenty of concerns about new housing guidelines and grant funding when it got to look at the state’s new multifamily zoning requirements last week.
The state created legislation last year that will require MBTA- and MBTA-adjacent communities to provide zoning which allows for additional, multifamily housing districts in their municipalities.
Town Planning Director Lisa Pearson gave the Board of Selectmen a presentation March 14 on what the state’s new requirements could mean for Salisbury.
According to Pearson’s presentation, Newburyport, Newbury, Rowley and Haverhill are local commuter rail MBTA communities and their zoning districts must have a capacity for multifamily units equal to 15% of their entire housing stock. The zoning district must also have at least half of its land area within half a mile of a commuter rail station.
Salisbury is not located that distance from a commuter rail station, yet as an MBTA-adjacent community, the town must have the capacity to zone for multifamily units equal to 10% of the community’s entire housing stock. The new zoning district should have reasonable access to a transit station.
The state’s guidelines have not yet been completed but, according to Pearson, Salisbury would have a minimum gross density requirement of 15 units of multifamily housing per acre in a new zoned district.
Salisbury has received $575,000 in state housing choice grants for work on Partridge Brook Park, Forest Road and the town’s master plan since 2018.
Pearson told selectmen that communities which do not comply with the new housing legislation would be ineligible for the state housing choice community grant program. The same communities would also be ineligible for MassWorks infrastructure grants and local capital project funding.
Each MBTA- and MBTA-adjacent community would need to complete an MBTA community information form that provides basic information about zoning. The community information form must be completed by May 2 for the town to be eligible for MassWorks and housing choice community grants.
As an MBTA-adjacent community, Salisbury must submit an action plan or request for compliance by Dec. 31, 2024.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen that the new regulations treat every Massachusetts community the same, whether they have made an effort to improve their housing situation or not.
He also said a coalition of Merrimack Valley communities are talking about sending a joint letter with their concerns about the new requirements to the state.
“I don’t have any problems signing on to that because I agree with almost everything in it, but we may also want to send our own,” Harrington said.
Salisbury has been very aggressive when pursuing state grant funding, according to Harrington, who added, “I’d hate to shut the door and say that we want to make ourselves ineligible for any future grants.”
Selectman Wilma McDonald wondered how the new regulations can co-exist with the state’s 40B affordable housing regulations and suggested the town should send some comments to the state.
“We have to zone for it but you know we are a sitting duck for 40Bs,” she said.
She also pointed out that more wealthy communities may not need as much grant funding from the state as Salisbury does and would therefore be less interested in fulfilling the new requirements.
“If they have only given us about $575,000, what if we just say, ‘No thanks?’” McDonald asked.
Pearson pointed out the state is only requiring the town legalize multifamily zoning but is not demanding that such homes be built.
“This is a zoning mandate, not a production mandate,” she said.
To learn more, check out: Massachusetts Multi-Family Zoning Requirement for MBTA Communities website: www.mass.gov/info-details/multi-family-zoning-requirement-for-mbta-communities.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.