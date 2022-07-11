SALISBURY — As police continue to investigate a break-in at the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley in June, local cable channel SCTV will sponsor a fundraiser for the club later this month.
Uncle Eddie’s Oceanside Tavern will host the event July 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. The multihour fundraiser includes raffles of donated items, live music and other events.
SCTV board of directors Chairman Gil Medeiros said live music featuring local DJ Chris Michael and one-man band Jim Murray are among those who will perform inside Uncle Eddie’s and outdoors.
Medeiros said when he and others at SCTV heard of the break-in, board members met and decided to step up and help out.
“We decided this was the best way we could give back,” Medeiros said, adding that the event marks the first time SCTV has branched out into sponsoring fundraisers.
On June 12, days before the start of the Boy & Girl’s Club’s annual fundraiser, thieves broke into the Maple Street building and made off with auction items, along with thousands of dollars in cash. A collection box was broken into that contained more than $1,000 in cash and several thousand dollars in checks.
Executive Director James Keenan’s office was also broken into as was a safe containing thousands of dollars in cash, titles to the club’s vehicles, cash earmarked to Coca-Cola, summer camp payments running into the thousands of dollars, and a large water jug containing more than $1,000 in change he collected over a decade.
Also reported missing were several auction items, including gift cards, replica New England Patriots and Boston Celtics championship rings, and up to $700 in scratch tickets.
Asked how he felt when he heard about the burglary, Medeiros did not mince words.
‘I was angry about it,” he said. “For someone to come in and do that, it upset me.”
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said Thursday that his department has yet to arrest anyone connected to the crime, adding that officers are still tracking down leads.
Since the brazen burglary, members of the community have responded by donating additional items and organizing other fundraisers.
Last week, a fundraiser at The Port Tavern in Newburyport generated $2,300 in donations, according to the Boy & Girls Club.
The SCTV fundraiser could top that amount based on the number of items already donated to be raffled. Among those items are lottery scratch tickets, a Huffy bicycle, gift cards to area restaurants, car washes and salons.
For those who cannot make it to Salisbury Beach on Sunday, the fundraiser will be broadcast live on cable Channels 12 and 18, according to Medeiros.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
