SALISBURY — A small shopping center on North End Boulevard has become much brighter for a trio of small-business owners after they decided to pool their resources over the past summer.
And though summer is a good five to six months away, the retail connections already forged may prove profitable this summer.
Cindy Sam has been the owner of Nathan’s Variety in downtown Haverhill for 14 years and she also opened Express Food Mart in the 4D+1 Plaza on North End Boulevard seven years ago.
“This has always been a convenience store,” Sam said. “The store was run by a big family and it also had a deli. The idea was to make it a one-stop shop. But, I wasn’t able to get the deli going when I got here.”
She said Express Food Mart customers were always asking to see the deli return but she didn’t have the help.
One of those customers, Michael Owens, has been living in the neighborhood for about five years. Owens wanted to see a deli in Express Food Mart as well. So he decided to put his money where his mouth is and offered to open up a little sub shop in Sam’s convenience store last June.
“It’s just happened so fast,” Owens said. “I was really just thinking about myself, to be honest. You can only go to the same places around here for food so many times. It’s all pizza, pizza, pizza.”
Although Owens has had marketing experience, he’s never worked in the restaurant business before. But, with Sam’s approval, he decided to open the Oceanside Sandwich Shop and was offering 10- and 20-inch subs by mid-July.
“We’ve got lines running up the aisles, pretty much every day,” Owens said.
He said the 4D+1 Plaza can also be an oasis for North End Boulevard residents when traffic is at its peak during summer weekends.
“I really don’t leave in the summer,” Owens said. “If you are trying to get out of here on a Friday, Saturday or a Sunday, it’s just impossible. We were trying to take our niece and nephew home on a Sunday once. We pulled out of our street at about 4 p.m. on a Sunday. I think we moved about one car length in 45 minutes.”
Linda Somma is the owner of the Hideaway Pub, which is next to Express Food Mart.
“I was always telling Cindy that she should do sandwiches,” Somma said. “She already had the deli license.”
Although Somma’s bar does not offer food, she said that customers often get take out items delivered or even bring them in themselves.
Somma approached Owens and she now sends her hungry customers over to Oceanside, which also makes the occasional delivery to the Hideaway.
“There’s just nowhere on the beach where you can get a sub,” Somma said. “So, I would prefer that they get a sandwich next door and have a couple of beers at my bar. It’s good for me and it’s good for him.”
Somma also said that she has helped Owens with marketing and has put copies of Oceanside’s menu on her tables.
“It’s a little success story,” Somma said.
Sam said working alongside Owens and Somma has been a tide that has lifted all boats.
“It has been good for us but even better for the customers,” Sam said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
