SALISBURY — Hours after a mechanic was using heat to remove a transmission from a junked car behind an Elm Street business, the car caught fire and spread to two other parked cars, according to a Salisbury Fire Department official.
Local and Newburyport firefighters responded to Cars-Port Taxi near Congdon Auto Sales on Elm Street around 10 p.m. and were on scene until shortly after midnight, according to Salisbury Fire Captain Andrew Murphy.
“It was an accident,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the fire, which never made it to a structure, was contained “pretty quickly.” Newburyport firefighters covered the Salisbury station during the call.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
