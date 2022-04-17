SALISBURY — Local legislators state Sen. Diana DiZoglio (D-Methuen), Sen. Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester), and state Rep. James Kelcourse (R-Amesbury) are the guests for the Thursday, April 28, annual Legislative Dinner hosted by the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
The program is scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for members, $45 for members. Dinner will be held at the Sylvan Street Grille, 195 Elm St., Salisbury. Registration is ongoing.
Local and area residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the legislators such as their roles in government, issues and questions pertaining to Salisbury and its surrounding communities, and what to expect from lawmakers in the next legislative session.
To learn more about the Salisbury chamber, go online to: https://www.salisburychamber.com. Or, call 978-465-3581 or email info@salisburychamber.com.
