SALISBURY — The Fire Department is prepared for this weekend's snow storm and the chief asked beach-area residents to do the same.
According to the National Weather Service, a powerful winter storm could dump between 11 and 25 inches on Greater Newburyport on Saturday.
Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said that his greatest concern about the upcoming weekend storm was not as much the snow but the potential loss of power.
"I believe that beach-area residents should consider relocating prior to the storm," Carrigan said. "Or, they should make preparations to potentially be without power for 12 to 48 hours."
Carrigan went on to say that, should people lose power at noon on Saturday, it could be down for the better part of two days.
"The electric company will not be able to deploy resources in the middle of the storm with 50 mph winds," Carrigan said. "That should die down by midnight on Saturday. So it wouldn't be until Sunday morning that any power restoration efforts are able to kick into high gear."
National Grid senior communications program manager Michael Dalo said in an email that his company's biggest concern is the winds but it has brought in additional, external personnel to assist in restoration efforts.
"It’s not safe to work in an elevated bucket during periods of increased wind gusts. Our line workers begin restoration work only when conditions are deemed safe." Dalo said. "That said, they will be working around the clock throughout the storm, wherever it is safe to do so. We certainly urge our customers to be safe, to put a plan in place and be prepared in the event of potential outages."
Dalo also asked that customers report any power outages to www.nationalgridus.com or call 1-800-465-1212.
Coastal flooding was also a concern for Carrigan.
"Flood water may be deep enough to prompt the closure of Beach Road and the access onto and off of the beach," Carrigan said. "That could go from 8:30 p.m. on Saturday until after midnight Sunday morning, depending on how conditions are."
Carrigan added that the Fire Department has arranged to have a National Guard high water vehicle deployed, should major flooding occur, beginning Saturday morning and during Saturday evening's high tide at 9:14 p.m.
"We're talking about flood conditions that come up through the marsh," Carrigan said. "That would last until the tide recedes roughly an hour to four hours later."
Carrigan also advised that anyone who encounters a flooded out road to simply turn around.
"Under no circumstances should people drive through flood water because it's just not possible to tell how deep it is until you get into it," Carrigan said.
Bill Greilich is the president of the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and said that beach area residents were anxious Friday morning.
"Obviously, you should be concerned if you live on the beach," Greilich said. "We know that we have a so-called hotspot between public access ways 6 and 7. That is an area that really is sort of our ground zero. That area gets battered and got hit very had during the Nor'easter we had two weeks ago. This storm should probably exceed that, in terms of intensity."
According to Carrigan, Salisbury Fire and Police personnel are well prepared for the weekend storm.
"This is the reason that we're here," Carrigan said. "This is one of our core functions. We are here to serve the public and we're going to make sure that we're able to do that."
