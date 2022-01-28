Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Light snow this evening will increase and intensify into blizzard conditions late. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

