SALISBURY — Vaccination and flu shot clinics will continue as the town’s COVID-19 positivity rate hit 11.2% last week.
Health Director Jack Morris gave the Board of Health an update on the town’s coronavirus positivity rate during a public meeting Tuesday night.
Morris said the town has an 11.2% positivity rate. Nearby Amesbury has a 9.8% positivity rate while Newburyport’s rate is 8.1%., according to the state Department of Public Health.
“Everybody is up there,” Morris said. “The other town that I work in (Ipswich) is 8.2% as of Wednesday. We are at 11.2% as of last Wednesday.”
The town has been offering free COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinics on Saturdays at the Hilton Senior Center, as well as some weekday afternoon clinics at Salisbury Elementary School, Newbury Elementary School and Pine Grove Elementary School in Rowley since late October.
“People seem to like Saturday clinics,” Morris said. “I think it is an easy day for people to get there. Either that or evening clinics at the Salisbury Elementary School.”
A vaccination clinic has been scheduled at the senior center for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“The following weekend is a holiday weekend and the following weekend after that is (Jan. 22) and we have another clinic scheduled for that,” Morris said.
The Lower Merrimac Valley Regional Collaborative is also offering free clinics for ages 5 and up at the West Newbury Town Annex, 381 Main St., on Monday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
“That is where we’re at,” Morris said. “Hopefully, this omicron gets up and goes away and I hope we don’t have any more variants. This is getting real old. We’ve been doing nothing but COVID for two years.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
