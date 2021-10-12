SALISBURY — The Council on Aging will celebrate the grand opening of its new food pantry by honoring one of its own when Joanne’s Pantry opens its doors Friday morning.
Council Executive Director Elizabeth Pettis said the new food pantry will be open Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The food pantry is named after longtime volunteer Joanne Skerry, who died earlier this year.
“Joanne was a wonderful lady who came in all the time,” Pettis said. “She was very warm and open, and made everyone feel comfortable.”
Pettis said Skerry often came in early for fitness classes to make sure newcomers knew they were welcome.
“She really made everyone feel like they belonged,” Pettis said.
She thanked volunteer Sarah Bodge, who has been instrumental in opening the food pantry.
Pettis said the new pantry will work in conjunction with Our Neighbors’ Table and offer a variety of food.
The grand opening ceremony will be held at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, beginning at 11 a.m.
“We’re starting up on Friday but people have already been coming in,” Pettis said. “We hope to be open at least two days a week really soon.”
