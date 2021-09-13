SALISBURY — The Salisbury Cultural Council has received $6,100 from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and is accepting proposals for grants.
Grant proposals must focus on projects developed by local artists; public events; projects that provide arts and cultural programs for youths and the community; as well as neighborhood revitalization and appeal to a diverse population.
The Salisbury Cultural Council has already awarded $500 to the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival this year and the Salisbury Art Stroll, as well as $1,000 to the Salisbury Beach Center mural.
Grant applications and information about the program are available at https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
Online grant proposals are due to the Salisbury Cultural Council by midnight Oct. 15.
People interested in becoming a member of the Salisbury Cultural Council can also email MoniqueGreilich@mabachand@me.com.
