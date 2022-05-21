SALISBURY — Residents are interested in a more vibrant, year-round art and cultural scene in town and the Cultural Council is working to make that part of the master planning process.
The town is currently in the process of updating its master plan and the Salisbury Cultural Council established an 11-member Arts and Cultural Initiative last October that aims to enrich cultural life while invigorating and energizing the community.
Cultural Council member Donna Keefe is also a member of the Arts and Cultural Initiative and said it intends to attract tourism and new business to the town, while supporting a creative economy, improving the visual experience of Salisbury and establishing it as a destination.
The Arts and Culture Initiative is also focused on natural resources/recreation; public art; community culture; historic sites and buildings as well as public gathering and open spaces.
The Cultural Council received a $5,000 grant from the Creative County Initiative of the Essex County Community Foundation to support the Arts and Cultural Initiative, which produced an arts and culture survey that received 378 responses last fall.
According to the survey, residents would like to see increased local art/artisan showcases, as well as some locally-themed sculptures in public places.
Survey respondents also indicated an interest in more year-round activities and businesses, better promotion of the town’s public spaces and a walking tour or map that points out all public places of interest.
"We received a lot of thoughtful comments on that survey. People were happy to see there was an arts and cultural focus," Keefe said.
The Arts and Cultural Initiative held a focus group at the Salisbury Public library on May 5 and established that local government can support: planning and funding of art and cultural events; the use of public space and arts and culture education, while also collaborating with surrounding communities to support regional, cultural activities for increasing tourism and economic growth.
Arts and cultural recommendations have never been included in the town's master planning process, according to Keefe who added the Arts and Cultural Initiative plans to send a list of recommendations to the Master Plan Committee sometime later this year.
"We want to be part of the whole planning and development process," she said.
