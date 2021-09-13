SALISBURY — A fireman’s muster and the Beantown Swing Orchestra should be keeping plenty of people busy when the 2021 Salisbury Days celebration gets underway Friday, Sept. 17.
Jenn Roketenetz, the town’s new part-time Parks and Recreation coordinator, said the three-day event will be making its return in full force after a modified 2020 version.
“We are going to have over 20 events,” Roketenetz said. “It is really like a taste of every little corner of Salisbury with a fireman’s muster, a car show, a brewfest, a cornhole tournament and a pickleball tournament. We will also have an artisans fair on the Town Common with acoustic tunes. There will also be a Salisbury Beach reunion.”
The Salisbury Days opening ceremony will take place at Lion’s Park at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“The opening ceremony is nothing new, but we are also taking nominations for folks in the community who shine,” Roketenetz said. “Then we will honor them at the opening ceremonies.”
The Tortoise and the Hare Trail Race will then step off from Lion’s Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
“You can walk it, you can run it,” Roketenetz said. “You can be a little guy or you can be a senior. We will be welcoming everybody.”
The Beach Center will be the focal point for many events Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning with Yoga with Sarah Olsen at 8 a.m. A Cruise-In car show will also take place at the Beach Center from 1 to 3 p.m., and the Old Fashioned Bike Parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Saturday night will see the Seaside Brewfest from 4 to 7 p.m., and a Salisbury Beach Reunion featuring the 18-piece Beantown Swing Orchestra in the Beach Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
“We’re going to have an 18-piece swing orchestra so everyone can come out and join it,” Roketenetz said.
The action will shift to the Town Common on Sunday, Sept. 19, when the Friends of the Salisbury Public Library hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tours of the 1882 Pike School will also be given Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Salisbury Historical Society will host an open house and a Touch-A-Truck event Sunday in its parking lot from noon to 4 p.m.
Roketenetz said that the traditional fireman’s muster will take place by the Town Common on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
“I would say that really is the centerpiece to the whole event,” Roketenetz said. “We will have antique fire trucks which will bring eight to 10 pumps. They will be shooting from Park Street toward the library to see who can shoot the farthest.”
The Institution for Savings is the 2021 Salisbury Days presenting sponsor.
“This is a wonderful celebration of our community and the people in it. It is a great opportunity to showcase our seaside town,” Roketenetz said.
