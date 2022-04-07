SALISBURY — The Salisbury Democratic Town Committee announces applications are being accepted for the 13th annual "College Leadership Scholarship" for Salisbury students attending Triton Regional High School.
Criteria for the scholarship are completion of an essay, possibly participating in an interview with the scholarship committee, and a scholarship committee review of the applicant's official school transcript.
Applications are now available from the guidance department at Triton Regional High School. The application, essay, and transcript should be submitted to "Salisbury Democratic Town Committee Leadership Scholarship" c/o John Housianitis, scholarship committee chairman, P.O. Box 5025, Salisbury, MA 01952. Applications must be submitted no later than April 15 to be considered. For further information, contact John Housianitis at 617-922-6490 or at jchdagreek@aol.com
