SALISBURY — Democrats will convene virtually and in person at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, to elect four delegates and four alternates to represent Salisbury at the 2022 State Convention on Saturday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m.
This caucus will take place in line with public health guidance and attendees may participate remotely by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvc-yuqzopHtzD2qnartzNJSkDo4G2eEPJ.
Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Salisbury 16 years old by Feb. 4, 2022, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth ages 16 to 35, people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The 2022 convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance is being monitored and plans will be updated accordingly.
Those interested in getting involved with the Salisbury Democratic Committee should contact Derek DePetrillo by email: ddepetrillo@hotmail.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.