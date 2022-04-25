SALISBURY — Seacoast Canine owner Jennifer Ford on Friday denied animal cruelty charges writing in an email to clients that at “no time” did she abuse or hurt any dogs.
“My love for dogs and other animals has no boundaries and I would never do anything to abuse or mistreat them,” she wrote in her email.
Ford, 34, of Byfield was arraigned April 15 at Newburyport District Court on three counts of animal cruelty. Judge Peter Doyle found her dangerous to society or her alleged victims but released her on $5,000 cash bail under several conditions.
Conditions include staying at least 100 feet away from business/business animals; not to work with or possess any animals other than those she presently owns (three dogs, two cats, six goats, four alpacas and chickens); allow law enforcement, animal control and/or MSPCA on property to enforce court order; not to abuse any animal; and stay away from and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses, except for written communication on employment/business matters.
Seacoast Canine has two locations, one in Salisbury and another in Byfield.
Acting on a report of animal abuse from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Salisbury police initiated an investigation that revealed three separate alleged incidents dating back to 2021.
Since her arrest, a video posted by television news channels show Ford repeatedly kicking one dog in the stomach. In another video, Ford is grabbing a dog by the neck and kicking it into a kennel.
“Some of you may have seen these videos. But whether you’ve seen them or not, please know that the videos lack any context that would enable a viewer to understand what the incidents involved,” Ford wrote in her email. “While I cannot get into the details because of my pending legal matter, I can say generally that when these incidents occur, they can escalate in seconds. The actions I took that are depicted in the videos were aimed only at deescalating situations.”
Ford went on to write that she was “dedicated to providing the highest level of care and training for dogs.”
While the court orders prohibit Ford from stepping foot in her dog daycare locations while awaiting trial, there is no language that orders the businesses to close.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
