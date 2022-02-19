SALISBURY — The town's farmers market has been growing over the winter and is looking to expand.
The town's Parks, Recreation and Community Events Department launched its first fall Farmer's Market with the aid of rock power trio Angry Hill on the Town Common in early November. Thanks to some help from the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, the Farmer's Market is already making plans for the spring, summer and fall.
"There was one recent Saturday when I stood in the door and just watched people walk from booth to booth just shooting the breeze," Parks, Recreation & Community Events administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said. "They were talking about the weather, their dogs, their kids. It was that purest sense of connection that you can witness. That really is my mission with the market."
Roketenetz said that she couldn't have kept the farmers market going over the winter without the Boys and Girls Club allowing the use of its space.
She also praised the work of vendor Kaci Dumas of Main Street Naturals.
"Kaci and her mother frequent farmers markets, so they kind of run the circuit and have been participating in other communities," Roketenetz said. "So she really knows how to run a market. She knows all the vendors and has connections with all of them. I've also been doing events and logistical things for forever and a day. So, I feel like we make a good combo."
Dumas is also a Salisbury resident and said that the farmers markets have given a pandemic-plagued populace a chance to get out of the house and be sociable.
"The best experience when you're dealing with a farmer's market comes when talking to people and I think that everyone has just been afraid to talk to other people lately, especially with everything that has been going on," Dumas said. "That's why I love the farmers market. It just brings a community together and it is a really nice way to get involved and buy local and support local."
According to Dumas, vendors need to be ready to talk to everyone and anyone who comes up to their booth.
"First of all, they don't usually know what you are selling," Dumas said about the vendor's role. "You have to explain the product and, once you tell them about it, 99% of the time people buy it. A farmers market is about 90% social."
Vendor applications for the spring, summer and fall farmers markets are now available at SalisburyRecreation.weebly.com.
According to Roketenetz, Salisbury businesses and residents will be given first consideration as long as they apply by April 1. Any applications that come in after April 1 will be reviewed with the other applicantions as soon as they come in.
"It is important to us and the community that we support our Salisbury people, our vendors and our farms, so they will get the first right of refusal, so to speak," Roketenetz said.
The spring and fall farmers markets will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, while the summer markets will run on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
"It's hard to navigate Salisbury on a Saturday in the summer. So we'll be having the market on the first and third Thursdays," Roketenetz said. "Those will also be back on the Town Common. So you are getting that centralized location where people are gathering. But we're also hoping to provide an atmosphere where you are going to come and shop around."
Dumas said that she is looking forward to growing the farmers market offerings in the spring.
"I think what is exciting about the spring is that we will hopefully have more farmers there," Dumas said. "That way, you can get all of your vegetables. Then it will be a true farmers market and I am really excited about that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.