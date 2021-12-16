SALISBURY — The Fire Department says it has rolled out a platform to help residents prepare for emergency situations and keep the community safe.
Capt. Andrew Murphy said the department has been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an application focused on protecting residents and their property during an incident or major disaster, according to a press release.
He said Community Connect is a secure, easy-to-use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their home to help first responders and emergency service personnel respond more efficiently and effectively.
In addition to the residential portal, Community Connect also helps business owners and managers keep employee safe by giving first responders access to critical documents such as evacuation procedures, occupant rosters and hazardous material lists, Murphy said.
Designated contacts at properties that joined the program will receive immediate alerts via text message when first responders are dispatched to the building address.
Community Connect is voluntary and residents are able to decide which information they are comfortable sharing, he added.
Residents simply create a profile and enter property and occupant information that is then made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch.
Data provided by residents within Community Connect is secure and used only for better serving them during emergency situations, Murphy said in the release.
To learn more about the program and to create a profile, visit https://www.communityconnect.io/info/ma-salisbury.
