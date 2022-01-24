SALISBURY — The cause of a nine-alarm fire on Central Avenue last week remains under investigation while town and state agencies continue to help the people left homeless by the blaze.
Thirty-six people were displaced when the windswept fire quickly destroyed five buildings, including Michael’s Oceanside Motel, in the early morning of Jan. 17, according to the state Department of Fire Services.
Department of Fire Services spokesman Jake Wark said in an email Friday that the Salisbury Fire and Police departments have been assisting investigators from the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit in examining the scene with the assistance of heavy machinery but have not reached a final determination on the fire’s cause.
“Given the scope of the damage, the investigation is complex but continues to move forward,” Wark said.
Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said Friday that a number of displaced residents who lived in the surrounding buildings have returned to their homes.
“We had (24) families that were displaced and I believe that about half of them have been moved back to their original places,” Carrigan said. “A number of the others have also been able to find some additional, temporary housing but there is still an economic cost for that.”
The Hilton Senior Center became a hub of relief efforts with the Salisbury Lions Club helping to gather cell phones, more than 400 pounds of clothing, roughly $11,000 in gift cards and over 50 pieces of luggage in just the first 24 hours.
Carrigan said donations of clothing and other items are no longer needed but the town has established a relief fund for monetary donations for the fire victims through the Institution for Savings.
Checks should be made out to “Town of Salisbury” with “2022 Beach Fire Fund” included in the memo line. They can be sent to: Town of Salisbury, 43 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, MA, 01952.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that the town has already received many checks, including at least 40 donations on Friday.
“There is also a major donation from a local bank,” Harrington said.
The Board of Selectmen has scheduled a vote for its meeting Monday on whether to expend the money raised by the fire relief fund.
Harrington added that more information on just how much money has already been collected should be made available during the meeting.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency collaborated with the town and others in organizing a recovery resource center for the victims.
The recovery resource center was offered Wednesday at the Hilton Senior Center and gave the victims a chance to connect with multiple local and state agencies that could help them.
Carrigan said many of the fire victims lost their driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. The center provided them with direct contact to the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
“Our goal is to ensure that their unique needs are addressed as best as can be,” Carrigan said.
The recovery resource center also gave the victims access to elder and emotional support services, as well as information about housing resources, food assistance, clothing and other essential needs assistance.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
