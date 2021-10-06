SALISBURY — Retired Lt. Col. Ronald J. Guilmette will tell stories about state police patrolling Salisbury Beach during a special presentation for the Salisbury Historical Society on Thursday.
Guilmette is a Salisbury resident and the author of “The Islands of Winnipesaukee” as well as books about the history of Massachusetts State Police, including “First to Serve.”
The free special presentation will take place in the Colchester Room at Town Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Guilmette said he will talk about the three barracks that state police maintained at Salisbury Beach in the 19th and 20th centuries.
He said state police would work with Salisbury police, assisting with foot patrols as well as beach and cruiser patrols.
“They supplemented the Salisbury police during the busy summer months,” Guilmette said. “We’ve even run into the water to make a save and also had foot pursuits where the suspect thought he was going to swim away. So we’ve had to go in the water after them.”
Guilmette said he spent several summers working on Salisbury Beach and has plenty of tales to tell.
“We had one kid who we called ‘Aquaman,’” Guilmette said. “It was a foot pursuit where he made it out to the ocean and he dove in and just kept on swimming. In that instance, we went in and he kept swimming out. So we waited him out and he finally came back in. That was ‘Aquaman.’”
Jim Moghabghab is the president of the Salisbury Historical Society, which he said had been looking to host more public events prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking to get some more members and show people some of the antiques and memorabilia of the things that Salisbury has been through over the years,” Moghabghab said. “We have a lot of things going on and a lot of history in Salisbury.”
The nonprofit organization was front and center, hosting an open house and a Touch-A-Truck event during Salisbury Days a few weeks ago and has hosted Revolutionary War and Civil War presentations in the past.
“Salisbury was involved in all the things that have happened in this country,” Moghabghab said. “We want people to know that there is more to Salisbury than meets the eye. We were known as the guardian of the Northeast frontier.”
Moghabghab said the Historical Society is happy to welcome Guilmette to Town Hall next week.
“He is a Salisbury person himself and he has done extensive research,” Moghabghab said. “I also believe he’s going to give us some things from the state police that we didn’t even know about.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
