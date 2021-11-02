SALISBURY — The town will offer a first, second and third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines over the next two weekends.
The vaccine clinics will be held at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, on Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until noon.
“We’ll be doing the boosters and the flu shot at the same time because you can do them both at the same time,” Health Director Jack Morris said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Morris said the vaccine clinics are not limited to Salisbury residents.
“You can be from anywhere in the area,” he said. “You can just go to the town’s website to sign up. Primarily, this is for the immunocompromised, grocery store workers and first responders. But basically, this includes everyone.”
Registration is required and can be done online for the Nov. 6 clinic at: https://link.cumulusglobal.com/u/3988a31a/_JJCQao17BGWWzaJiHsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhipaa.jotform.com%2F212974326744159.
To register for the Nov. 13 clinic, go to https://link.cumulusglobal.com/u/f32c464a/wqpCQao17BGSeDaJiHsoMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fhipaa.jotform.com%2F212974554007154.
People without computer access can call the Salisbury Council on Aging at 978-462-2412.
Morris said people who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must wait at least six months before receiving a booster shot. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must wait a minimum of two months since their last shot before receiving a second.
Morris also asked that people interested in receiving a third dose of a vaccine speak to their doctor before visiting a clinic.
Anyone going to the clinic should wear a T-shirt so their upper arm is easily accessible. They also should bring a photo ID and their health insurance information.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
