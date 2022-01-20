SALISBURY — Almost 150 COVID-19 test kits were handed out in only 20 minutes to town residents at the Hilton Senior Center on Thursday.
Health Director Jack Morris said the town recently received 500 iHealth test kits, roughly 200 of which were set aside for emergency personnel and the Council on Aging.
Morris brought 295 test kits to be given to town residents only – drive-thru style – on Thursday afternoon. Selectman Chuck Takesian joined Morris in handing out the test kits.
“People are very thankful to be able to get a kit,” Morris said.
Each resident was also handed an instruction sheet from the Department of Public Health to go with their test kits, which instructed them to stay home for five days and isolate from other people if they tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.
“They do not need to report these results,” Morris said. “If they are positive, they should wait about 48 hours and then take the second test. Then, if they are still positive, they should get a PCR test and get into the (state reporting) system.”
The drive-thru giveaway went in a quiet and orderly fashion with cars lining up on Lafayette Road and then turning into the Senior Center parking lot. Morris said just over 150 tests were given out in the first half hour and then people stopped coming.
He said the town is tracking 163 positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the past two weeks.
“We’re at about a 24.2% positivity rate as of (Wednesday,)” Morris said. “I believe it was at about 21% last week. So we went up a couple of points. But, the prediction is, that we are going to start seeing the positivity rate going down.
“The omicron variant is much more contagious but not as virulent or as dangerous for most people,” he added. “Obviously, if you are elderly or immunocompromised, even the flu or the common cold could give you some problems healthwise.”
The town will host another COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot clinic at the Senior Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Those numbers are starting to drop as well,” Morris said. “We’ve got about 95 people preregistered for this Saturday. We had approximately 350 people at the clinic we ran just a few weeks ago.”
