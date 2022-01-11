SALISBURY — Visitors to town offices or buildings will need to wear a face covering beginning Wednesday.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday night that people will be asked to wear face masks in all public buildings beginning Wednesday.
Harrington said many of his staff have already been required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when interacting with the public.
"Many other communities already have a mask mandate for people entering their buildings," Harrington said. "We will make masks available for people who forget."
Harrington added that the mask mandate may be a slight inconvenience for everyone but he asks that everyone do their part.
"Hopefully, this omicron variant will run its course," Harrington said. "But, for the time being, we are going to institute a mask requirement for everyone coming into a town building as of this Wednesday, the (12th)."
