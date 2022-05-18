NEWBURYPORT — A Salisbury man is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court in the near future after police say he struck an 82-year-old woman crossing Noble Street late Monday morning.
William H. Hoole, 23, of Mudnock Road, was summoned to court on negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation, according to Newburyport police records.
He remained at the scene and was cooperative with police after hitting the elderly woman. The woman, whose name was not released, was conscious and alert but sustained serious injuries, according to Newburyport police.
Local firefighters and police officers responded to the intersection of Storey Avenue and Noble Street about 11:45 a.m. after the woman was hit. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an Amesbury Fire Department ambulance. An Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The area where the incident took place is very close to ongoing utility work that has reduced Storey Avenue to one lane and diverted traffic to Noble Street.
Shortly after the incident, traffic getting onto Storey Avenue from Noble Street was backed up all the way to Ferry Road. Noble Street separates St. Mary’s Cemetery from Belleville Cemetery.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.