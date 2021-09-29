SALISBURY — Residents could soon be paying their water bills directly to the town now that the town manager is looking into creating a water department.
Pennichuck Corp. of Nashua, New Hampshire, has been running the town’s water service ever since Salisbury bought its water system from American Water Works in 2001.
“We have never had our own water company,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “It had all been owned and operated previously.”
Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the town is nearing the end of a five-year contract with Pennichuck and pays just over $800,000 a year.
“The costs are getting out of control,” Harrington said. “They are, at this point, the only bidder.”
He said that since the contract with Pennichuck expires at the end of the fiscal year July 1, he would like to look at creating a town water department instead of signing another five-year contract with a private company.
Selectmen agreed with Harrington and unanimously gave him approval to begin drafting a Town Meeting warrant article to explore alternatives to renewing the Pennichuck contract.
Harrington said the town has been working with engineering consultant BETA Group, which helped put together a preliminary budget for the creation of a water department.
“We believe that we can create a town water department with no increase in the water rates, whatsoever,” Harrington said. “We could run it from somewhere in between of $250,000 and $350,000 less than what it is currently costing us to operate the entire water enterprise.”
Voters at the fall Town Meeting on Oct. 25 would need to approve looking into alternative water operations.
“If approved, I would look at hiring the necessary people several months in advance of next July 1,” Harrington said. “These people would have to come in and do a tutorial with Pennichuck on our entire system on what the status of it is, operationally and functionally.”
He said the town would also need to look at possible capital improvements as well as hiring billing personnel.
“I think that will give people some comfort as well, knowing that they are dealing with town employees,” Harrington said. “They can come to Town Hall and ask their questions, they can pay their bills locally. They don’t have to worry about a third-party contractor.”
Selectman Freeman Condon said the town has no control over the water contract with only one company bidding.
“The increase was unconscionable in the last contract that we signed, we had no choice,” Condon said. “I think we have done our due diligence. I am convinced that we can proceed in the direction that Mr. Harrington has outlined with a significant savings to the town.”
Selectman Donna Abdulla agreed, adding, “I think Mr. Harrington said it all.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
