SALISBURY — The town is gearing up for its first Memorial Day Parade in two years on Monday.
Jenn Roketenetz is the town’s Parks and Recreation administrator and said the parade, like many annual events, had to take 2020 and 2021 off to make way for smaller ceremonies on the Town Common, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the full Memorial Day Parade will step off from the Hilton Senior Center once again on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
“It’s back!” Roketenetz said.
Although she’s not a Salisbury native, Roketenetz has made plenty of friends in her adopted hometown and said she has heard many stories about the annual Memorial Day Parade.
“It’s one of those things people always refer to when they are talking about traditions in Salisbury. It’s just part of the fabric and it can’t go away,” she said.
The parade will form at the Hilton Senior Center, then step out onto Lafayette Road, where it will continue south until it makes a left on Beach Road, before bearing right at Ferry Road and taking another right on Pleasant Street and ending up at the Town Common.
A Memorial Day program will take place at the Town Common, which should include state and local officials, once the parade arrives.
Roketenetz said she knows the importance of a town’s connective tissue and was happy to add that the Triton Regional High School Marching Band will also be a part of next Monday’s parade.
“This is one of those really, grassroots, down-to-earth traditional events in Salisbury that really kind of grounds everybody,” she said.
Everyone should march in a parade at least once in their lives, according to Roketenetz who added, “It makes you feel special.”
“There’s just something about it. It’s a cool experience waving to everybody,” she said.
Residents interested in participating in Monday’s parade can contact Roketenetz at: jroketenetz@salisburyma.gov.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
