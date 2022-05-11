SALISBURY — Residents can expect to see a combined water and sewer bill arrive on a quarterly basis beginning this summer, a plan discussed by the Board of Selectmen on Monday night.
And, a campaign to rename the Salisbury Beach State Reservation in honor of Robert “Boots” Chouinard, is underway.
Water bills
The town is currently in the midst of establishing its own water division within the Public Works Department, rather than entering into another five-year contract with Pennichuck Corp. of Merrimack, N.H.
Pennichuck has been billing residents monthly, but the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously at Town Hall Monday night to combine water and sewer bills, once the town takes control of its water distribution and billing in July.
Since the town already bills for sewer on a quarterly basis, Town Manager Neil Harrington told the board that combining the water and sewer bills would end up being a much more efficient practice for Salisbury.
Sewer and water customers will soon receive a mailing, advising them of the change and the town’s website will also be updated.
The billing change is expected to take effect in July but residents may also continue to pay monthly, if they wish, Harrington said.
The town manager also said roughly 375 out of 3,000 water customers have their water bills and sewer bills going to a separate address, such as when a landlord receives the sewer bill and the tenant gets the water bill.
“In those particular cases, we recommend that they continue to get separate water and sewer bills that go out at the same time,” he said.
Harrington also recommended that the remaining 90% of the town’s sewer and water customers receive a combined bill on a quarterly basis.
Selectman Freeman Condon said he supports the billing change “100%” and added, Pennichuck is often the only water company taking bids every five years.
“We are not doing this to bring more work to the people at Town Hall, we are doing it to make government more efficient and save people money,” he said.
A letter for “Boots”
The three-member board also voted unanimously to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, asking it to rename the Salisbury Beach State Reservation in honor of 98-year-old Robert “Boots” Chouinard on Monday night.
The World War II combat veteran landed in Normandy and saw action in France, Belgium and Germany.
Chouinard recently returned home from a trip to Europe where he retraced his soldier’s steps and Condon had suggested the town petition the state to rename the reservation after him in March.
The rest of the board agreed and Harrington drafted a letter to the state.
According to Harrington’s letter, Chouinard was an outstanding athlete who played varsity football at Boston College. He served on the Salisbury School Committee for over 30 years and was also the head lifeguard at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation for over two decades.
Renaming the reservation in honor of Chouinard would be a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary citizen,” according to Harrington’s letter.
Condon told his fellow Selectmen on Monday that state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was very enthusiastic about the idea and suggested the town send the letter to the DCR’s Acting Commissioner Stephanie Cooper.
Condon also asked that copies of the letter be sent to Kelcourse, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, as well.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
