SALISBURY — Town residents will have a chance to pick up an at home COVID-19 test kit at the Hilton Senior Center this Thursday.
Health Director Jack Morris said that the town has a limited number of between 250 and 300 iHealth test kits available.
"This is for Salisbury residents only, one per family," Morris said. "Each kit has two tests in it. It should only be used if you are experiencing some symptoms or if you have been exposed to someone who was confirmed to have COVID-19."
The drive-thru pickup will take place at the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
"We don't want anyone lining up before 1 p.m.," Morris said. "You also need to have a valid ID that demonstrates you are a Salisbury resident. We also have a very limited number, so it will be first come, first serve."
Morris also reminded residents that the town will be hosting two more vaccination and booster shot clinics at the Hilton Senior Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
"The clinics have been running very well, we are getting over 300 people at each of them," Morris said. "You can also be a resident from anywhere for the clinics, because they are funded by the federal government."
