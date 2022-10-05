SALISBURY — In a reversal, the town recently announced that residents who opted out of its electricity aggregation program will be unable to opt back in, locking them out of significant savings this winter.
The town previously said that residents who opted out would have the opportunity to reenroll as long as it was before National Grid’s new basic service rate kicked in for the winter Nov. 1. The town was informed by its consultant, Colonial Power Group, that this would no longer be the case due to “unique circumstances,” according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
The news comes after National Grid announced it was significantly increasing electricity rates this winter, including its basic service rate for Nov. 1 through April 30.
It is now 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour for residential service and 32.287 cents per kilowatt hour for commercial customers, a dramatic increase from 14.80 cents per kilowatt hour.
National Grid estimates that the average residential monthly electricity bill for a customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours per month in the winter is projected to rise from $179 to $293, an increase of 64%.
Following National Grid’s announcement, the town reminded residents it took advantage of a state law in 2018 that allowed Salisbury to put out a competitive bid for electricity for residents, locking them into a fixed rate for three years, but only if they opted into the program.
In May, Harrington signed a three-year renewal through January 2025 with First Point Power to obtain electricity for Salisbury at a fixed rate of 11.134 cents per kilowatt hour for all residential and business customers of National Grid.
“It’s never happened before, that is National Grid dramatically raising its basic plan rate, and because of the huge disparity between that rate and what First Point Power is guaranteeing to people in the aggregation program, which is 11.13 cents, the company is going to suffer a substantial loss,” Harrington said. “They made the decision that they would sustain that loss for the people that were already in the program, but they would not let people that opted out opt back in.”
A National Grid official said the company would do what it could to help residents caught in the middle.
“We want to do everything we can to help our customers manage through the months ahead through our winter customer savings initiative, while maintaining high levels of service to meet their energy needs this winter season,” National Grid Chief Customer Officer Helen Burt said in a statement.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
