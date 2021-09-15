SALISBURY — Selectmen unanimously approved a minor change in a host community agreement on Monday night to reflect the new legal name of a company building a large-scale marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility on Lafayette Road.
Real estate developers George Haseltine and Brad Kutcher are the co-owners of Root & Bloom LLC, which is constructing the 40,000-square-foot facility at 187 Lafayette Road.
The company signed the host community agreement with the town in summer 2019.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday night that the company recently changed its legal name to Salisbury Cultivation and Product Manufacturing LLC.
“Anytime there is a change of name or a transfer of ownership or something like that, we need to do a minor amendment to the host community agreement,” Harrington said.
Selectman Donna Abdulla asked Harrington if the amendment included anything other than a name change.
“It’s the same owners, the same management structures and everything,” Harrington said. “They have just legally changed their name.”
Harrington added that the amendment would only reflect the change in the company’s legal name while it still intends to do business as Root & Bloom.
Selectmen unanimously agreed to amend the host community agreement to reflect the new name.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.