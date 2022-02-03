SALISBURY - Starting Friday, Salisbury police officers will have a new piece of equipment on their uniforms as they serve and protect: body cameras.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said the 10 cameras he purchased for $10,000 through a state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security grant should increase transparency with the community and also provide officers with greater peace of mind knowing their actions were being recorded.
"Been a long time coming, in my opinion," Fowler said.
Last year, Massachusetts State Police troopers began wearing body cameras while on patrol. But locally, the Salisbury Police Department becomes the first Greater Newburyport department to start using body cameras regularly. Newburyport police have also purchased body cameras but according to City Marshal Mark Murray, they have yet to be used in the field.
"We are in the training process now," Murray wrote in an email.
A longtime proponent of body cameras, Fowler has been advocating for their adoption since becoming police chief more than nine years ago. He said Massachusetts has lagged behind most states, including Connecticut where he served as chief before coming to Salisbury, and welcomed their arrival.
In those nine-plus years, body camera technology has grown in leaps and bounds making it far easier to capture images, store them and ultimately retrieve them if necessary, according to Detective Brian Verney who has been leading their integration into the department.
Verney said the cameras can record up to 12 hours continuously before needing to be recharged at a multi-camera docking system located on the first floor of the Beach Road station. At the beginning of a shift, an officer will grab a camera and punch its information into a tablet-sized kiosk next to the charger. Once the shift is over, the camera is placed back into the dock and its images uploaded to a Cloud-based server used by the department.
"It's very user friendly," Verney said, adding he will use a camera when executing search warrants. "This camera will help our investigations."
Verney said cameras are not active during an entire shift but only turned on before an officer conducts a traffic stop, makes an arrest or interacts with the public.
Asked whether his officers resisted the idea of wearing cameras, Fowler said that did not happen but added there was an acknowledgement that there was a policy change they would need to get used to. He also said the department's two union representatives, Officer Patrick Szymkowski for the Patrolman's Union and Sgt. Jeremy Kelley of the Supervisor's Union were "on board" with the policy change. That process took about a month, Fowler said.
Eventually, Fowler said, he would like cameras assigned to every officer — a prospect that calls for at least 10 more cameras and another large investment.
