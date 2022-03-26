SALISBURY — After four weeks of in-house training, the Police Department’s first female police officer will hit the streets Monday.
Adrienne Costa, 40, joins the department after spending years at the Danvers, Manchester and Georgetown police departments.
“I’m very excited, I can’t wait to participate in the community,” Costa said.
Her new boss, Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler, said he was thrilled to fill an open officer slot along and bring an added degree of diversity to the department. But the bottom line is that Costa is a great police officer who will serve Salisbury residents well, he said.
“She’s a very positive, outgoing person,” Fowler said, adding that the department is up to 17 officers, which include himself and his command staff.
When the town authorized funding for a 17th police officer, Fowler began looking at other departments for any possible lateral transfers. When Costa soon got wind of the search, she applied for the position and was one of three finalists before Fowler picked her for the job.
Fowler said Costa will be working a split schedule with two midnight shifts along with two 3 to 11 p.m. shifts. In addition to having another pair of eyes on the streets, Costa will be processing female prisoners as well as speaking to female crime victims, Fowler added.
Costa, according to Fowler, is a trained emergency medical technician, a certified drunken driving investigator and a crisis intervention investigator with a college degree in criminal justice.
“A ton of training,” Fowler said.
Costa said the move to Salisbury comes at a great time in her career and her personal life, calling it an “opportunity for professional development that is very promising.”
Asked how she felt about being the department’s first full-time female police officer, Costa said she had no idea she was making history. Now, Costa said, all she wants to do is be considered a positive role model for other women looking to join a male-dominated profession.
“It’s humbling for sure,” Costa said.
Costa is married to Beverly police Lt. David Costa and is the mother of two children, Michael and Camilla. Costa said having a police officer as a spouse, especially one with command experience, has helped make her job easier.
When told Salisbury was looking for another officer, Costa said she jumped at the opportunity, calling it a “no-brainer.”
“The Salisbury Police Department has such a great reputation so it was an honor to join it,” she said. “I’m just excited to be here.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.