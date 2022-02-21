SALISBURY — Town residents will be able to pick up a free COVID-19 test kit at the Hilton Senior Center this Thursday afternoon.

According to an email from Council on Aging Executive Director Liz Pettis, the tests will be handed out in drive-thru fashion in the parking lot at 43 Lafayette Road on Feb. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The town previously handed out free iHealth COVID-19 test kits during a senior center drive-thru event last month.

The January drive-thru saw close to 150 tests handed out at no cost only for Salisbury residents in about 20 minutes.

