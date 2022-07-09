SALISBURY — Summer is Salisbury’s time and plenty of things are happening at the beach.
The $5.2 million Salisbury Beach Welcome Center was opened to the public late last month and now offers restrooms and a visitor center at the Beach Center on Broadway, as well as at the Hunt Memorial Beach parking lot on Beach Road.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership is also in the process of building a carousel pavilion on Broadway.
The nonprofit organization had originally set out to bring the 1890s Loof-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the Beach Center many years ago but the structure was no longer intact.
But Salisbury Beach Partnership President Wayne Capolupo led a successful effort to purchase a similar wooden carousel built in 1909 for $600,000 roughly four years ago.
The Capolupo family also donated a vacant property at 7 Broadway to the Salisbury Beach Partnership, which is currently building a 6,600-square-foot, octagonal pavilion to house the carousel, year-round.
The Salisbury Cultural Council is also expected to bring its “Sunflowers for Salisbury” project to Beach Road by the end of summer.
Volunteers planted sunflower seeds on Beach Road near the Hunt Memorial Beach parking lot, thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation and hundreds of blooms are expected to pop up by the end of the season.
A Salisbury Farmer’s Market featuring vendors and musicians is also held on the Town Common on the fist and third Thursdays of the month. For more information go to: www.facebook.com/SalisburyMAFarmers/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
