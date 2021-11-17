SALISBURY — Moments after a motorcyclist crashed into a Jeep driven by a teenage girl in April, he convinced her to give him a ride away from the crash site to avoid being questioned by police, according to court records.
At the time of the crash, 48-year-old Juan Mercado of Lowell was driving with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender and was fearful that if caught, he would be looking at jail time.
On Tuesday, Mercado narrowly avoided jail time after pleading guilty to the charge and another – intimidating a witness – for coercing the teenager to drive him away from the crash scene.
Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Mercado to a year behind bars but suspended all jail time for 18 months while he is on probation. During that time, Mercado must stay away from the teenager and stay out of trouble with the law.
Mercado’s attorney told Doyle that his client knew his license was revoked but could not help himself because it was good weather for riding a motorcycle. He then asked Doyle to show a “little bit of mercy” when sentencing Mercado.
The case began when Salisbury police Officer Adam Lischinsky and other officers responded to a car crash April 24 about 9 p.m. involving a Jeep Wrangler and Mercado’s motorcycle near the intersection of Main Street and Toll Road. The Wrangler was seen traveling south on Main Street toward Rabbit Road as police arrived.
Lischinsky found the Jeep parked at the Hodgies Too parking lot on Rabbit Road and saw that a teen was in the driver’s seat. Mercado was outside the Jeep. Mercado told Lischinsky he was not involved in an accident and had no idea there was a problem.
Mercado said he and the teen were friends but admitted he did not know her name.
“Mercado then explained that he was riding the motorcycle when she hit him, and that he got into her vehicle to figure out where they were,” Lischinsky wrote in his report. “Mercado’s story was not consistent and appeared to be untruthful based on the known facts.”
Lischinsky ran a check of Mercado’s license and learned it had been revoked. He was also wanted on an arrest warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle. Mercado was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.
The teen then told police a completely different story. First, she said Mercado caused the crash and then he got into her Jeep uninvited and told her to drive off. Confused, the teen drove to the ice cream stand’s parking lot.
“(The teen) appeared upset and uneasy about the whole situation and not deceitful at any point when speaking with us,” Lischinsky wrote in his report.
“The teen also said Mercado told her to tell the cops that ‘we’re just two friends getting an ice cream.’ ... She said she didn’t know what to do and got scared,” Lischinsky wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
