SALISBURY — The town is preparing to fix its six worst streets beginning this spring.
Town Meeting approved spending $700,000 for roadway improvements in October. The town also has a $200,000 appropriation that was made for roadwork in the past that has not been completely spent.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Board of Selectmen during its meeting Monday night that Salisbury should also be able to take advantage of state Chapter 90 infrastructure funding, giving it between $900,000 and $1 million to do roadwork this year.
According to Harrington, Pike Street from Toll Road to Lafayette Road and Collins Street from Lafayette Road to the New Hampshire border have proven to be two of the three worst streets in town. But Blacksnake Road took the top honors when it comes to having the worst roadway conditions.
Harrington said Monday that he hopes to repave or even reconstruct the three worst streets by Memorial Day.
Pike Street is estimated to cost $313,000 to repair, according to Harrington, who added that Collins Street should run about $191,000 and Blacksnake Road will take about $190,000 to fix.
Longmeadow Drive is the fourth-worst street in town Harrington said, with Ferry Road from Beach Road to Grover Street and Glenwood Road following close behind.
Longmeadow Drive should take about $162,000 to fix, with Ferry Road running about $86,000 and Glenwood Road is estimated at $160,000.
“That total cost is slightly more than $1 million,” Harrington said. “This will be the single, largest investment in road upgrades that we have done in many, many years here in town.”
He went on to point out that the town has recently tackled the repaving of Bartlett Street, Cushing Street, the Toll Road extension, High Street, Shea Street, Caroline Drive, a part of Baker Road and Driftway.
Harrington also said he plans to begin looking at other roadways soon.
“If we are able to have a good free cash number in the fall, I will propose as high in number as I can possibly justify to pave an additional number of streets for next year,” he said. “We will continue until we get the worst streets in town upgraded.”
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott thanked Harrington for his update Monday and added the town has been able to repave roughly 15 roads over the past year.
“That is just huge,” she said. “That has been a priority for this entire board for quite a few years.”
Community Development Block Grant
Meanwhile, Harrington also told the selectmen that Salisbury has received $800,000 from the state Community Development Block Grant program to continue upgrading the infrastructure in the Meaders Lane neighborhood. The neighborhood is located just east of Town Hall and includes Meaders Lane, Sandy Lane and Gove Lane.
The town manager praised the work of Planning Director Lisa Pearson in obtaining the new grant funding, which he said will go a long way toward completing the multiyear project.
“It’s going to be a big improvement for that neighborhood, over the next few years,” Harrington said.
Employee beach parking
The selectmen also voted unanimously to raise the annual fee for employee beach parking from $20 to $25 Monday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
