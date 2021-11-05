SALISBURY — Festive folks will get a chance to celebrate a bit of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Halloween on Saturday when the town presents its first winter farmers market on the Town Common.
The winter market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks and Recreation administrator Jenn Roketenetz said the Fire Department will have a fire truck available for children to explore, and the popular Melrose power trio Angry Hill will perform at noon.
“Instead of going up to Walmart and pulling strawberries off of a shelf, you can actually go up to the person responsible for the product face to face and shake the farmer’s hand,” Roketenetz said. “We expect to have about a dozen vendors.”
Joyful Harvest Market will also get in on the action and host a holiday fair at the same time in its parking lot across the street from the Town Common.
With the farmers market providing ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner and the holiday fair providing an early kickoff to the season, Parks and Recreation will also give people a taste of Halloween on Saturday evening.
The town initially scheduled its first Trunk or Treat drive-in movie in the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot for Oct. 30.
But heavy rain that evening postponed the event until Saturday when children will get a chance to go trick-or-treating among the car trunks while the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus” plays on a drive-in movie screen from 4 to 6 p.m.
“We will also have about a half dozen businesses on Broadway participating and they will have treats available as well,” Roketenetz said.
Salisbury will honor Veterans Day on Thursday with a special ceremony on the Town Common featuring U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, at 2 p.m.
