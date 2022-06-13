SALISBURY — A group of beach area residents are not thrilled with the state’s proposed North End Boulevard redesign project and are looking to make their opposition known.
The state has been planning to reconstruct a two-mile stretch of North End Boulevard (Route 1A) since 2020.
The proposed $2.3 million project would include the construction of a pair of 10.5-foot travel lanes; a 9-foot, elevated, two-way bike path; a 6½-foot sidewalk and a 7-foot shoulder.
Tom Saab is the president of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, a group of local volunteers dedicated to improving the quality of life at the beach.
Saab said the state project would end up moving North End Boulevard four feet to the east and he is circulating a petition asking the state not to move the road “by any amount whatsoever.”
The petition also claims the state project is “neither safe nor feasible for the property owners, tenants, visitors, and those who are traveling through Salisbury Beach” and would eliminate hundreds of parking spaces on North End Boulevard.
“That will destroy the property values, up and down the beach,” Saab said.
If property values are hurt by the state plan, Saab said the rest of the town would be harmed as well.
“When properties are appraised, they don’t take one section of the beach and value it higher or less than another section of the beach,” he said. “So, as the property values decrease on North End Boulevard, then they will decrease in other areas of the beach. This decrease takes place because of the loss of parking.”
The state has reminded residents that Route 1A is a state highway where no parking is allowed but Saab said residents having been parking there since 1930.
“If they ever stop people from parking on Route 1A, then that will be the end of Salisbury Beach as we know it,” he said.
The state plan would reduce the width of travel lanes by 10.5 feet, while also relocating them four feet closer to the ocean, according to Saab.
“Just think of a fire engine trying to maneuver in a 10.5-foot lane,” he said. “That is just too narrow. Snowplowing will become a nightmare, putting out trash will become a nightmare. The list goes on and on.”
Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change held a meeting Tuesday attended by more than 110 people, according to Saab. He said his petition has more than 100 signatures and he hopes to end up with 500 before sending it to the state.
“We want to show the state and the town that we are totally against this,” he said.
Rick Rigoli is a North End Boulevard property owner and seasonal resident. He signed Saab’s petition and said the state is significantly underestimating the project’s potentially negative impact on safety.
“The plan is to move the breakdown lane four feet to the east and that means closer to the ocean,” he said. “They will also be narrowing the travel lane so that the yellow dividing line will also be relocated six feet to the east. I don’t think the planners really understand what a significant safety issue they will be creating by moving the roadway even one inch further east than it is today.”
Rigoli said the annual parking problems experienced in the beach’s South End neighborhood each summer could be replicated in the North End if the state’s project goes ahead as planned.
“The state is tremendously underestimating the safety impact at this point,” he said.
Doug Martino is another North End resident who signed the petition. Martino said he is grateful the state is looking to improve North End Boulevard, but he is also not sure it has the right plans and is hoping to see more collaboration between the state, the town and its residents.
“What the state is trying to accomplish we believe can be accomplished if we work together,” he said. “To try and squeeze the bicycle path, the pedestrian paths and the traffic all onto that street is unattainable. It will also be very unsafe for the people living on the east side and the people living on the west side because they will have to struggle with their property lines to get in and out of their property.”
Martino added that he believes a 9-foot bike path, a 7-foot buffer and 11-foot travel lanes would be able to work while also leaving most of North End Boulevard where it is now.
“The people on the western side will be able to exit their property comfortably and the people on the eastern side will as well,” he said. “Not only that but, if you’ve ever been there during the blizzards when I plow snow, it’s already in people’s houses. You move that road any closer, it’s going to be on their kitchen table.”
Eric Nova, project manager for the state Department of Transportation, did not return an email request for comment Friday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
