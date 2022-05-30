SALISBURY — The Town Common will become a semi-regular concert stage, when the town’s Parks and Recreation Department rolls out a summer-long Music & Market concert and farmers market series on Thursday, June 2. The Parks and Recreation Department began hosting winter farmers markets on the Town Common in November.
The markets proved to be popular but were moved indoors as the winter marched on.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said her department will move events back to the Town Common, while also expanding its offerings to include the free summer concerts.
The Music & Market series will take place on the first and third Thursdays of each month from June to September and is free to the public.
Each farmers market will open on the Town Common at 5 p.m., with concerts beginning shortly thereafter.
“Set up your blanket and chairs and settle in for the night,” Roketenetz said.
Local musician Keith Crocker will kick off the concert series on June 2 and The Better Things will be playing June 16.
June 30 will mark the fifth Thursday of the month this year, so music and market lovers will get an additional, pop up farmers market and show at Salisbury Beach featuring The Derrick & Dave Duo.
Cuppa Joe will be featured on Thursday, July 7, and another concert will go on, with an act yet to be determined, on July 21.
Aug. 4 will see 5th Gear perform and Everlovin’ Rosie will hit the stage on Aug. 18, while Crocker will return on Sept. 1 to close the series out.
The full concert schedule can be found at www.facebook.com/SalisburyMAFarmers.
The Town Common remains a beautiful, if underutilized, Salisbury venue according to Roketenetz, who said the Music & Market series will help to bring it more attention.
“This is something the community has been asking for and we can really give the people what they want,” she said.
Roketenetz also said she has been working with her farmers market coordinator Kaci Dumas to bring plenty of vendors into town on a bi-monthly basis.Farmers market vendors are expected to offer local honey, cold pressed soaps, microgreens, gluten free goods, local produce, eggs, breads, sweet treats and more.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
