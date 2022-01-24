SALISBURY — Selectmen unanimously approved the release of $26,850 in relief money for the victims of a major fire last week on Central Avenue.
Thirty-six people from 24 families were displaced when the early morning blaze destroyed five buildings, including Michael's Oceanfront Motel.
The town partnered with the Institution for Savings to establish a relief fund for the fire victims.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the town received more than 130 donations totaling $16,850 as of Thursday.
"It is heartwarming, it speaks to the generosity of people, not only from Salisbury but from all over," he said.
Harrington said the town has also received donations from people living in each Merrimack Valley community as well as Norwell, Cohasset, Quincy, West Roxbury, Braintree, Berlin and Lakeville.
"It really has been unbelievable," Harrington said. "People have come out of the woodwork to donate to this fund."
Harrington added that the Institution for Savings Charitable Fund has also presented a check for $10,000.
"That was extremely generous," Harrington said.
The town manager added that a small group has been established to administer the money to the fire victims. The group includes Selectmen Freeman Condon and Wilma McDonald, as well as Council on Aging Executive Director Liz Pettis.
"I have been approached by some private citizens who have asked to serve on this group and, upon reflection, I think it is better not to put them through the potential high level of scrutiny that this group is going to be subjected to," Harrington said.
The American Red Cross of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Salisbury Lions Club and the Council on Aging have all been involved in the relief effort.
Harrington thanked the groups as well as the town's Fire and Police departments, Department of Public Works, Emergency Management and the Building Inspector's Office.
Donations to the relief fund can be sent by check made out to "Town of Salisbury" with "2022 Beach Fire Fund" written in the memo line to Town of Salisbury, 43 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, MA, 01952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.