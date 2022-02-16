SALISBURY — Cornhole players will be able to enjoy a beer or two Saturday night after selectmen unanimously approved a one-day liquor license for the Winner’s Circle Cornhole Club charity tournament at Salisbury Elementary School.
A nine-alarm fire displaced 36 people and destroyed five buildings on Central Avenue, including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, in the early morning of Jan. 17.
The town established a relief fund for the fire victims that raised $54,675 as of Feb. 9, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
The nonprofit club wanted to feature a beer garden at the tournament Saturday. Selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to approve a one-day liquor license for the event.
Club President Edju Martin told selectmen his organization is dedicated to raising money for people in need.
“We don’t make any money off of this, we don’t want to make any money off of this,” Martin said. “We just want to get as much money into the hands of the people who need it as possible.”
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott voiced her support for the club’s charitable activities before voting in favor of the one-day liquor license.
She said the club strongly supports the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“They are definitely an active part of our community,” Ray-Parrott said.
Martin told selectmen that registration for the tournament begins Saturday at 4 p.m. He added that tickets are $50 for a team of two.
“We are hoping to get the bags in the air and the tournament started by 5 p.m.,” he said.
Selectman Freeman Condon thanked Winner’s Circle owner Jeff Duford for his help organizing the fundraiser.
“I know there is a history from the Dufords and from (Martin) of giving back to this community for a long, long time. From road races to cornhole tournaments to everything,” Condon said. “I would like to personally thank you and commend you for all you do for this community. Because you have made a big difference here.”
Condon also informed selectmen that donations for the fire victims fund have been coming in from all over the state.
“We had two $10,000 donations but we have had numerous, numerous donations from all over the place,” Condon said. “We have had Salisbury residents, Salisbury business owners step up to the plate.”
Condon added that the fund received a “very significant” donation from a 91-year-old Minnesota woman who has fond memories of Salisbury Beach and wanted to help.
The American Red Cross of Massachusetts also gave the fire victims more than $16,000 and Tzu Chi Buddhists gave each victim $350, Harrington said.
“There has been a tremendous outpouring of support,” Condon said.
Condon also thanked Council on Aging Executive Director Liz Pettis for the work she and the organization have done to help fire victims.
“She has been working days, afternoons, nights,” Condon said. “She has had spreadsheets every time that we go there.”
Ray-Parrott said Uncle Eddie’s Oceanside Tavern held a fundraiser for the fire victims that raised more than $8,000.
Mask mandate to end
Harrington also told selectmen Monday night that the town’s indoor mask mandate for public buildings will end Friday.
COVID-19 positivity numbers are down in Salisbury and it would seem the worst of the situation has passed, Harrington said.
“After the end of this week, you will no longer need a mask to enter the building or to participate,” he added.
