SALISBURY — Cornhole players will be able to enjoy a beer or two Saturday night after selectmen approved a one-day liquor license for the Winner’s Circle Cornhole Club charity tournament at Salisbury Elementary School.
A nine-alarm fire displaced 36 people and destroyed five buildings on Central Avenue, including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, in the early morning of Jan. 17.
The town established a relief fund for the fire victims that raised more than $25,000 by Jan. 31. The tournament Saturday will benefit the fund.
The nonprofit organization and competitive cornhole club wanted to feature a beer garden at the tournament. Selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to approve a one-day liquor license for the event.
Club President Edju Martin told selectmen his organization is dedicated to raising money for people in need.
"We don't make any money off of this, we don't want to make any money off of this," Martin said. "We just want to get as much money into the hands of the people who need it as possible."
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott voiced her support for the club's charitable activities before voting in favor of the one-day liquor license.
She said the club strongly supports the town's Parks and Recreation Department.
"They are definitely an active part of our community," Ray-Parrott said.
Martin told selectmen that registration for the tournament begins Saturday at 4 p.m.
"We are hoping to get the bags in the air and the tournament started by 5 p.m.," he said.
Martin added that tickets are $50 for a team of two.
Selectman Freeman Condon thanked Winner's Circle owner Jeff Duford for his help organizing the fundraiser.
"I know there is a history from the Dufords and from (Martin) of giving back to this community for a long, long time. From road races to cornhole tournaments to everything," Condon said. "I would like to personally thank you and commend you for all you do for this community. Because you have made a big difference here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.