SALISBURY — The Salisbury Council on Aging Senior Center is offering a variety of special events this month.
These events include Movie Day on Thursday with the screening of “Clients Choice” at 11:30 a.m. with soup and snacks provided. A $2 donation is suggested. Preregistration is requested.
The annual Chili Cookoff takes place March 16 at 12:30 p.m. Contestants should list their main ingredients. Entry forms must be submitted no later than a week before the cookoff.
After sampling chili, guests can play cornhole at 1 p.m. The Salisbury team is seeking players. Call 978-462-2412 to participate.
A local resource forum will be held March 23 at noon at Great Meadows Village, 23 Beach Road.
A presentation on the local resources that are available to residents will be presented by council Outreach Coordinator Audrey Allen, council Director Liz Pettis, Veterans Agent Jeremiah Murphy and members of the Salisbury Police and Fire departments. To sign up for the forum, call 978-242-2412.
A Roy Orbison tribute will be performed by Rick Andrade on March 30. Andrade will sing Orbison's hits, including "Crying," "Pretty Woman" and "Only the Lonely."
The $5 ticket includes lunch with the Traveling Chef starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the senior center.
This event is sponsored by Friends of the Salisbury Council on Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.