SALISBURY — The Council on Aging wants to remind area seniors the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority runs a free local bus through town on a daily basis each weekday and to demonstrate, gave a group of seniors an introductory ride Wednesday morning.
All MVRTA buses are free to the public and the Route 54 bus makes its way down Beach Road from Salisbury Beach, every hour during the day on weekdays. The bus also stops at the U.S. Post Office in Salisbury Square, then heads into Newburyport where it makes stops at the MBTA commuter rail and Anna Jaques Hospital, (among other locations) and eventually heads to the Nicholas Costello Transportation Building in Amesbury.
Council on Aging Director Elizabeth Pettis said the Route 54 bus also makes two stops at the Hilton Senior Center on Lafayette Road each weekday at 10:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Although the Salisbury Council on Aging also runs a transit van every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Pettis advised local seniors to give the bus a try as well.
"It's just a great option for people," she said.
Pettis said she hopes to see more bus stops added at the Hilton Senior Center in the future and she gathered a group of over a dozen local seniors who “stuffed” a Route 54 bus to become more acclimated with its route on May 25.
Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Michael Colburn, as well as former Selectman Fred Knowles, were among Wednesday’s bus stuffers.
Takesian said he was happy to lend his support to a local transportation option.
"My wife asked me if I was doing this as a senior or as a selectman. I told her I was going as a selectman because I don't even know how to ride the bus," he said.
Salisbury Human Resources Director James Ryan, also serves as the chief aide to Town Manager Neil Harrington, and as Harrington's representative to the MVRTA. Ryan said the transit authority provides a fantastic service to the community.
"They go up Beach Road and come by the Senior Center, then they go on to Newburyport and the path this bus follows is utterly amazing," he said.
Ryan added the bus is an extremely useful tool for locals.
"The more people who know about this and who can you use it, the better. And now it is free, so come on and take a ride," he said.
The bus riders returned to the Hilton Senior Center for a pizza lunch with ice cream sundaes for dessert Wednesday afternoon.
Summer COA Fun
The Council on Aging is also preparing for its first Fun in the Sun Day in two years at Lions Park on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Council on Aging to cancel the past two Fun in the Sun Days, formerly known as Salisbury Field Day. Pettis said she and her staff are ready to welcome the tradition back next month.
The Fire Department will grill hamburgers and hot dogs on June 21 and the Police Department will also be on hand.
"It’s going to be a really fun event here. This is a great opportunity for people to get out and socialize and interact with a lot of our local resources. This is also outside for people who are still concerned with COVID, so it is a win-win,” Pettis said.
