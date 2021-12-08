SALISBURY — The typical owner of a single-family home in town can expect to pay an extra $185.04 in property taxes next year.
The town’s new director of assessing, Jonathan Greeno, appeared before the Board of Selectmen at a special public hearing on tax classification Monday night.
According to Greeno, the town’s property tax rate will drop from $11.26 per $1,000 of valuation to $11.14 in fiscal 2023, which begins in July.
Fiscal 2022 started July 1, 2021 and goes until June 30, 2022.
“The first two bills that you get in town are estimated,” Greeno said. “That’s because we haven’t set the tax rate which is what we are doing now.”
Under the new rate, the owner of the average single-family home in town – assessed at $457,841 – would pay an estimated $5,100.35 in property taxes next year, up $185.04.
“The January bill will reflect the average house price and the $185 average will be split between the third and the fourth quarter,” Greeno said.
The owner of the average condominium – assessed at $370,899 – can expect to pay $4,131.82, up $233.47.
Selectmen unanimously voted to set a tax classification rate of one, meaning residential and commercial/industrial property owners will pay the same rate.
Under the new rate, a commercial owner with property assessed at an average of $648,555 can expect to see a tax bill of $7,224.90, up $134.72.
An industrial owner with property assessed at an average of $1,154,321 can expect to see their taxes drop $161.11 for a tax bill of $12,859.14.
The town’s tax rate continues to fall, from $11.48 in fiscal 2021, $11.26 in fiscal 2022 and $11.14 in fiscal 2023.
Selectman Freeman Condon said he was encouraged by Monday night’s hearing which continues to keep Salisbury’s property tax rate at the lower end in Greater Newburyport.
“You don’t see, anywhere around here, anything close to us in a city or a town,” Condon said. “I know that the tax bills will go up, because the values have gone up. As a homeowner I personally, and I would think everybody, never wants to see the value of their home go down. So you would want to welcome an increase in values.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.