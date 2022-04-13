SALISBURY — Motorists on Lafayette Road may want to find an alternative route for a few weeks as work begins on installing a sewer lines under the Smallpox Brook culvert bridge.
The Board of Selectmen received an update on the Lafayette Road sewer project from Town Manager Neil Harrington during its meeting Monday at Town Hall.
The $18.5 million sewer project began in 2020 and will install sewer lines along Lafayette Road from School House Lane to the New Hampshire border. The project will also service Main Street between Rabbit Road, Toll Road, Jak-Len Drive and Bayberry Lane.
Harrington told the selectmen Monday night that the new pump station at the corner of Lafayette Road and True Road has been successfully installed and the project’s contractor, Albanese Brothers Inc., began installing a new sewer line under the Smallpox Brook culvert bridge on Monday.
Harrington also said, however, that the new work will result in narrowed traffic lanes and restrictions, northbound and southbound, on Lafayette Road over the next three weeks.
Occasional one-way, alternating traffic will be allowed during construction, depending on how well the construction workers can move equipment according to Harrington, who asked that motorists pay close attention to the area for the next three weeks.
“That is probably more time than is going to be needed but, if weather interferes, we just want to let people know that it could take about three weeks,” Harrington said. “You will still be able to get by, but there will be some delays that you need to pay attention to.”
Harrington added that the sewer project remains on schedule and is expected to be completed in the fall, while police officers will also be on site and detours may be utilized during daytime construction.
“The good news is that the project is back up and running and the state is allowing us to go back into the road,” he said.
Harrington also told the board that work on the $5.2 million Salisbury Beach Welcome Center on the Broadway Mall and the new public restroom facilities at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road is also on schedule and expected to be completed and open before the Memorial Day weekend.
“We are nearing the end of the line with the Welcome Center,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
