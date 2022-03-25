SALISBURY — The nomination papers are in and there will be contested races for seats on the Board of Selectmen and Triton Regional School Committee this spring.
The annual town election will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at the Hilton Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Incumbent Selectman Freeman Condon of Forest Road is up for reelection to a fourth, three-year term, and his fellow board member, Ronalee Ray-Parrott of Lafayette Road is up for her third.
According to Town Clerk Melinda Morrison, both selectmen have collected the required 56 signatures of registered voters to be certified for the ballot.
But the two selectmen will have competition in Caitlin Circle resident Michael Colburn, who has also been certified to run for one of the two seats.
Railroad Avenue resident Ron Tony Giordano had also pulled papers to run but he did not return them to the town clerk’s office and his name will not appear on the ballot.
School Committee
First-term Salisbury member of the Triton Regional School Committee, Erin Berger of Ferry Road, has also been certified to run for a second, three-year term.
But Berger should find herself in a contested race, as Ferry Road resident Victoria Vatcher has also been certified to run for School Committee.
Town moderator
Longtime town moderator Jerry Klima of Second Street on Ring’s Island should be able to continue in his role for another three years as he has been certified to run for a fourth, three-year term.
Klima could have had competition in Giordano and Bayberry Lane resident Charles “CJ” Fitzwater, who had both taken out nomination papers to run for the position.
Neither of the two potential candidates returned their papers, however, and Klima will be the only name listed under town moderator on the ballot.
Potential candidates have until Thursday, April 7, to withdraw their names from the ballot. The deadline to register to vote in the election is Wednesday, April 20.
Salisbury has a population of 9,236, with 7,075 registered voters.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
